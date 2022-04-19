HT Auto
2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at 39.20 lakh, gets airbags, DCT gearbox

The 2022 Gold Wing Tour will be available as a CBU model from Japan. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 04:13 PM
2022 Honda Gold Wing launched in India. 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 2022 Gold Wing Tour motorcycle at 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also initiated bookings on the new bike starting today, while the deliveries are set to begin in the new few weeks. 

The new Gold Wing comes out as an updated and improved version of the previous model and is retailed as a flagship bike from Honda's premium network. “Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

