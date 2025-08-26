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UPCOMING

YAMAHA YZF R1 Mileage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹20.39 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹41344
4.1
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Yamaha YZF R1 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 16.5 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 16.5 kmpl

Yamaha YZF R1 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

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UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R

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Mileage: 35.0 kmpl
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BMW S 1000 RR

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Ducati Panigale V2

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Suzuki Hayabusa

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Yamaha YZF R1 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha YZF R1 User Opinions & Ratings

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"Ultimate Superbiking Experience with the Yamaha"
The Yamaha R1 is a superbike that blends aggressive styling with MotoGP-inspired performance. its sharp design, aerodynamic body, and premium build quality make it stand out instantly. powered build quality make it stand out instantly. powered by a 998cc crossline engine, it delivers breathtaking acceleration, and a spine-tingling exhaust note. handling is razor-sharp, giving you confidence on both straights and corners, while features like traction control. comfort is decent for long rides; digital console adds a modern touch. though premium in price, the R1 offers exceptional value through cutting-edge technology, durability, and Yamaha's legendary reliability. For riders chasing adrenaline and precision engineering, the R1 is nothing short of a dream machine
By: Prince Naresh (Aug 26, 2025)
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