2024 Hyundai Creta LIVE Updates: The SUV to re-energise its segment

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: Heavily revamped cabin The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets a significantly revamped interior. Stepping inside the 2024 Creta the first thing that grabs attention is the new dashboard layout, inspired by Hyundai's latest models sold abroad. Another highlight of the cabin is the twin 10.25-inch display setup for the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument panel. It gets multi-colour ambient lighting further elevating the premium vibe of the cabin. The dashboard layout has been revamped significantly giving a more luxurious feel to the cabin.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: Deep delving into engine bay The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift would come with three different engine options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine would be available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox, while there would be a six-speed iVT on offer as well. This engine would come churning out 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. The other petrol motor on offer will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which will be available with a seven-speed DCT unit. This engine will be able to generate 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine would be available with an option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This power mill will be able to pump out 114 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: What’s powering the SUV The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in seven different variants and will be offered with three different engine options, including a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options for the updated iteration of this popular midsize SUV will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iVT, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed automatic and a seven-speed DCT unit. This means the buyers of the new Creta will be spoilt with choices of a variety of engine and transmission options. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets three different engine options

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: What's in the base variant The entry-level variant of the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift was recently spotted at a dealership. The base variant of the SUV seems to have been accessorised enough to offer an upmarket vibe. While it doesn't come with dual LED headlamps, the variant features projector lamps and L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Besides that, it also features black plastic cladding and silver wheel caps. However, it misses out on features like roof rails, keyless entry, rear wiper and defogger. Inside the cabin, the base variant of the new Creta gets a dual-screen setup, albeit a smaller eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include manual AC, electric ORVMs and manually adjustable IRVM.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: Creta vs rivals It may be rather lonely at the top but Hyundai Creta has still had to fend off some very serious and credible attack from rivals. While Creta toppled Duster from its pedestal in 2015-16, its own crown has been under constant attack from rivals. Kia made its India debut with Seltos in 2019 and updated the model in 2023. Seltos is a technical twin of Creta and fares strongly in the market here. In fact, it is solely responsible for allowing Kia to gain a solid foothold in India. Then there is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder – late to the party but playing very strong. Both models also offer strong hybrid technology which is a major shot in the arm. The likes of Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have helped the brands spread their wings in India while Mahindra Scorpio-N, Tata Harrier and MG Astor also compete in this same space.

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift LIVE Updates: What’s in a face? When initial rounds of rumours regarding an updated Creta for India were doing the rounds, it was speculated that the company would bring the design language that is on the Creta sold in Indonesia. This design element primarily sees the parametric-jewel pattern on the front grille, complete with the angel-wings’ DRL scheme. This is also close to what the Tucson has on its face at present. But the India-spec Creta instead gets a block-chain grille on the face and an entirely new DRL pattern. Company officials say that this is more in line with the latest design language being pushed out globally and is also the result of an extensive feedback session from buyers here. This is not the Creta India is getting. Here is the Creta on sale in Indonesian market and do note the grille on the face is similar to the one on the Tucson SUV.

Quick recap With 9.80 lakh units sold, Creta - launched first in 2015 - is a mid-size SUV segment leader. It is offered in both petrol and diesel motor. There have been two generations of the SUV and the upcoming model is a facelift.

2024 Hyundai Creta LIVE Updates: Why persist with diesel? At a time when several manufacturers are ditching diesel engines, Hyundai continues to back its ‘diesel also strategy. Of course, the company does not have hybrid technology in the country so far but it also claims that there is genuine demand for diesel variants for its SUVs like Creta and Tucson. On the new Creta, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor has been carried forward.

2024 Hyundai Creta LIVE Updates: Creta in numbers Around 9.80 lakh Hyundai Creta units have been sold in the Indian market since 2015. Just last year, Hyundai managed to sell around 13,000 units of Creta each month, finishing the calendar year with a pending order bank of around 25,000 units. Considering that the facelift version has been in the offing for a while, these are some seriously impressive numbers. Creta is one of the few mid-size SUVs in the Indian market that continues to come with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. This is a file photo of second-generation Hyundai Creta.

Colour options on Creta vs Creta 2024 The 2024 Hyundai Creta is set to come in six single-tone colour options as well as one dual-tone shade. Of these, Robust Emerald Pearl is absolutely new. Also, whille some shades like Galaxy Blue will be discontinued on the latest model, a few other colour shades have been tweaked. These were the colour options on the existing Creta SUV model so far. Do note that this does not include the Ranger Khaki that was also subsequently introduced on the second-gen model.

Hyundai's current India model lineup Hyundai's product lineup at present has changed since the Creta was first launched. Back in 2015, Santro was the smallest Hyundai money could buy and was still faring decently well. The Santro now has been taken off the shelves and it is the Grand i10 Nios that is the smallest Hyundai in India. Then there are the more expensive Hyundai models like Elantra executive sedan and Santa Fe SUV that too have exited India. Joining the family have been cars like Venue (first launched in May of 2019), Aura sedan (launched in January of 2020), Kona EV (launched in July of 2019), Ioniq 5 EV (launched in January of 2023) and Exter (launched in June of 2023). The likes of Verna and Tucson have persisted even as Creta remains the champion in the family.

Ever wondered what ‘Creta’ means? Hyundai models tend to have names that take you on a world tour. Wheter it is the Tucson (city in the US), Kona (western district of Hawaii) or Santa Fe (city in New Mexico). As such, even the 'Creta' name is an ode to the Crete islands in Greece. Of course, the car doesn't go by this name everywhere - sold in China as iX25. And this could be either because of marketing strategy or name trademark-related issues.

2024 Hyundai Creta LIVE Updates: Journey so far The first-generation Creta was launched in India back in 2015. It was a time when Renault Duster ruled the segment and was praised for its robust build and solid drive credentials. But here was a model from the Koreans that instantly connected with potential buyers because of its catchy styling, spacious styling and relatively generous feature list. The petrol motor was reliable and the diesel unit had a whole lot of spirit. Having an automatic transmission version also helped. The first-generation Creta was a big hit which helped the facelift model – launched in 2018 – build on sales numbers. Then there was the second-generation Creta brought in in 2020, complete with a far more rounded exterior design language. The transition from sharp lines to a rounded design approach may have divided opinions but there was no slowing down the popularity of the model. And it is now time for the 2024 Hyundai Creta to potentially extend its dominance in the segment The first-generation Hyundai Creta set the ball rolling for the company in the SUV space, much like how Santro had helped it establish a firm foothold in the Indian automotive space in the late 1990s.