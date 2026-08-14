In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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