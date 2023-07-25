Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in two CNG variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Grand Vitara is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price starts at ₹ 10.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in 17 variants. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara top variant price is ₹ 19.95 Lakhs.
₹10.7 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹12.1 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹13.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹13.6 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹13.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹14.86 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹15.41 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹15.41 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹15.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹16.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹16.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹17.07 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
₹17.07 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹18.29 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹18.45 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹19.79 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹19.95 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
