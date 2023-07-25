HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,70,000 in India. It is available in 17 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specs

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in two CNG variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
122 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
M15D + Strong Hybrid
Electric Motor
1 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
1259 Km
Battery
Lithium Ion, 177.6 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
79 bhp @ 3995 rpm, 141 Nm
Engine
1490 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4345 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Kerb Weight
1295 kg
Height
1645 mm
Width
1795 mm
Bootspace
265 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara News

Kia Seltos 2023 SUV will renew its rivalry with Hyundai Creta, the leader in the compact SUV segment, and the Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: What suits your budget?
25 Jul 2023
Kia Seltos facelift comes re-energising the midsize SUV segment in India where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Kia Seltos facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which one to choose
18 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the Grand Vitara SUV by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 after adding a new safety feature to it.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid SUV price hiked after addition of this new safety feature
18 Jul 2023
Honda Elevate comes as a major product from Honda Cars India and once launched during the festive season this year, the SUV will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specs comparison
9 Jun 2023
Citroen C3 comes with a 5+2 seating arrangement.
Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially, will rival Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta
27 Apr 2023
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price starts at ₹ 10.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in 17 variants. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara top variant price is ₹ 19.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma Smart Hybrid
10.7 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta Smart Hybrid
12.1 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta CNG
13.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta Smart Hybrid AT
13.6 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta Smart Hybrid
13.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta CNG
14.86 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Smart Hybrid
15.41 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta Smart Hybrid AT
15.41 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid
15.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Smart Hybrid AT
16.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip
16.91 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AllGrip
17.07 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AT
17.07 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
18.29 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
18.45 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
19.79 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
19.95 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

