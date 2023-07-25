Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in two CNG variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Grand Vitara is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less