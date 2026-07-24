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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Side View
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,76,500 in India. It is available in 34 variants, 1462 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mileage is 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl.
4.5 out of 5
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₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specs

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in twenty three petrol variant, two CNG variant and nine Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an ...Read More