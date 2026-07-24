Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in twenty three petrol variant, two CNG variant and nine Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Grand Vitara is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less