|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|21.11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid, equipped with a K15C + Mild Hybrid System and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.