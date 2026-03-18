In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-