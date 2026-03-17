Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Prices compared

The compact SUV segment in 2026 remains as intensely competitive as ever, and the fight will only continue with the launch of the new Renault Duster. It is positioned against established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and a powertrain-wise price comparison between the three highlights how each model takes up a different pricing strategy:

Renault Duster: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Renault Duster

The new-generation Duster is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, while a strong hybrid power unit is expected to launch at a later stage. The range starts with a small-capacity turbo engine and scales up to a more powerful 1.3-litre unit with both manual and dual-clutch automatic options.

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Renault Duster: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Authentic Evolution Techno Techno+ Iconic Turbo TCe 100 MT ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 11.69 lakh ₹ 13.49 lakh – – Turbo TCe 160 MT – ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 16.99 lakh Turbo TCe 160 DCT – ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.89 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh

The entry-level Turbo TCe 100 uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Moving up, the Turbo TCe 160 is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 163 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. This unit is available with either a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic, and forms the core of the Duster’s lineup. It offers three driving modes Eco, Comfort, and Perso.

A 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain, producing a combined 163 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with an eight-speed DCT, is expected to join the lineup later, expanding the Duster’s appeal to buyers seeking long-distance efficiency.

Hyundai Creta: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Hyundai Creta

The Creta continues with a broad mix of petrol and diesel engines, offering both manual and automatic gearboxes across varying price points.

Hyundai Creta: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Price Range 1.5 NA petrol MT ₹ 11.10 lakh – ₹ 17.41 lakh 1.5 NA petrol IVT ₹ 13.94 lakh – ₹ 17.37 lakh 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 19.90 lakh – ₹ 20.05 lakh 1.5 diesel MT ₹ 12.40 lakh – ₹ 18.94 lakh 1.5 diesel AT ₹ 17.12 lakh – ₹ 20.05 lakh

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and it is offered with a six-speed manual or an IVT automatic.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

At the top of the range, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and is exclusively mated to a seven-speed DCT, positioning it as the performance-focused option within the Creta lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara distinguishes itself with a strong hybrid option alongside conventional petrol and CNG powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Price Range 1.5 NA petrol MT ₹ 10.76 lakh – ₹ 15.93 lakh 1.5 NA petrol AT ₹ 15.20 lakh – ₹ 18.73 lakh 1.5 strong hybrid e-CVT ₹ 16.63 lakh – ₹ 19.71 lakh 1.5 petrol-CNG MT ₹ 12.99 lakh – ₹ 14.75 lakh

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 102 bhp and 139 Nm of torque and is available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The same engine also underpins the AWD variant with the torque-converter.

The strong hybrid version uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT. The petrol engine alone produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while combined output rises to 114 bhp and 144 Nm with hybrid assistance.

The CNG variant produces 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode, while retaining the petrol output figures when running on petrol, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Price comparison: Powertrain-wise positioning

Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Type Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Grand Vitara Entry petrol MT ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 11.10 lakh ₹ 10.76 lakh Mid petrol MT ₹ 12.99– ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 11.10– ₹ 17.41 lakh ₹ 10.76– ₹ 15.93 lakh Petrol automatic ₹ 14.49– ₹ 18.49 lakh (DCT) ₹ 13.94– ₹ 20.05 lakh ₹ 15.20– ₹ 18.73 lakh Turbo-petrol ₹ 12.99– ₹ 18.49 lakh ₹ 19.90– ₹ 20.05 lakh NA Diesel NA ₹ 12.40– ₹ 20.05 lakh NA Strong hybrid NA NA ₹ 16.63– ₹ 19.71 lakh CNG NA NA ₹ 12.99– ₹ 14.75 lakh

In terms of positioning, the Duster undercuts the Creta in turbo-petrol pricing with the smaller, 1.0-litre power unit, while the larger 1.3-litre engine offers comparable output figures in the higher-spec variants. The Creta, however, maintains a wider spread with naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel options extending beyond the ₹20 lakh mark. The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, anchors on efficiency with strong hybrid and CNG offerings, while offering a competitively priced entry-level petrol engine that can also be had in all-wheel drive guise, unlike the other two models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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