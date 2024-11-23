HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Kia Ev9 Gt 2025 Breaks Cover. More Powerful Than India Spec Ev9: First Look

Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Korean auto giant has unveiled the new GT AWD version of its largest electric SUV EV9 at the LA Auto Show. The EV9 unveiled is the most powerful versi
...

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Kia Carens Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Clavis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 23 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Kia EV9 Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.