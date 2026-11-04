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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly Emi Comparison

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2026, 16:56 pm
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Hyundai Bayon competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, among others.

Bayon and Grand Vitara
Hyundai Bayon competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, among others.
Bayon and Grand Vitara
Hyundai Bayon competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, among others.
Hyundai Bayon
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Hyundai Bayon was launched in India a few days ago as an intelligent subcompact SUV positioned between the Venue and Creta. Built on an all-new K-enhanced platform, the Hyundai Bayon SUV -spec model comes with a premium, tech-heavy package to compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon, among others. One of the models challenging the Hyundai Bayon is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara represent two distinct approaches to the highly competitive Indian SUV space. While the Hyundai Bayon is a tech-loaded, aggressive performer with high boot practicality, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out as a slightly larger, highly fuel-efficient family SUV that offers strong-hybrid tech and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option.

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If you are planning to buy an SUV and considering these two, here is a quick explainer detailing the monthly EMI they would command.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hyundai Bayon HX2 MT 999,9009.5%36 months 32,030
Hyundai Bayon HX10 IVT 17,99,900 57,656
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma MT 10,76,500 34,483
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+(O) 19,77,400 63,342

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon ranges between 32,030 and 57,656, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a monthly EMI between 34,483 and 63,342, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available and applied offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenures, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2026, 16:56 pm IST

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