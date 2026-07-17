Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?

Nissan ’s new Tekton has arrived in one of India’s most competitive SUV segments, and its top-spec Tekna+ variant is already being compared with the Kia Seltos GTX (O). The Kia remains a familiar product in the midsize SUV class, especially after its 2026 update brought more features and fresh styling. But the Tekton enters with a clear advantage in pricing, while also offering a strong safety package, a spacious boot and a well-equipped cabin.

Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Size and packaging

On paper, the Kia Seltos is the larger SUV. It measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width and has a 2,690 mm wheelbase. The Nissan Tekton is shorter and slightly narrower, at 4,349 mm and 1,815 mm respectively, with a 2,657 mm wheelbase.

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That said, the Tekton does have some practical strengths of its own. It is taller than the Seltos by 39 mm and offers 212 mm of ground clearance, compared with 200 mm for the Kia. It also has a larger 518-litre boot, which is bigger than the Seltos’ 447-litre luggage area. Both SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Specifications Comparison Kia Seltos Nissan Tekton Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 999.0 to 1333.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol Check detailed comparison

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Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Engines and transmissions

The two SUVs take different approaches under the bonnet. The Tekton Tekna+ is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 161 bhp and 280 Nm. It is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT.

The Seltos GTX (O) gives buyers more choice. It is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol version makes 157 bhp and 253 Nm, while the diesel develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT for the petrol and a 6-speed automatic for the diesel.

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Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Features and cabin equipment

Both SUVs are well loaded, and the equipment lists overlap in several areas. Each gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera and OTA updates.

The Seltos GTX (O) features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a matching 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while the Tekton uses 10.25-inch displays for both. Nissan counters with Google Built-in, Google Maps and Google Assistant. Kia uses Kia Connect, built-in navigation and an AI voice assistant.

There are a few notable differences as well. The Tekton Tekna+ gets a 6-way powered front passenger seat, while the Seltos GTX (O) does not. The Kia, however, offers an 8-way powered driver’s seat, Bose audio, and standard front and rear dashcams. Nissan offers Arkamys audio and makes dashcams optional.

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Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Safety and driver assistance

Safety is a strong point for both SUVs. Each has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and comes with six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill start assist, driver drowsiness detection, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear disc brakes and a 360-degree camera.

The Seltos edges ahead in this area with a Level 2+ ADAS package. The Tekton Tekna+ gets Level 2 ADAS. Kia also adds side parking sensors, while Nissan offers front and rear sensors. The Tekton’s electronic parking brake is limited to the DCT version.

Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Pricing

This is where the Tekton makes its strongest case. The Tekton Tekna+ is priced between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.59 lakh (both ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain. The Seltos GTX (O) range sits higher, at ₹21.57 lakh to ₹21.82 lakh (both ex-showroom).

That means the Tekton undercuts the Kia by ₹5.08 lakh at the entry point and by ₹3.23 lakh at the top end of the range. For buyers looking at equipment, safety and price together, that gap could be hard to ignore.

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