Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta CNG is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: K15C + Mild Hybrid System Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 373 litres