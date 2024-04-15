Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta CNG

4.5 out of 5
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
4.5 out of 5
15.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Grand Vitara specs and features

Grand Vitara Delta CNG Latest Updates

Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: K15C + Mild Hybrid System
  • Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 373 litres
    • ...Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta CNG Price

    Delta CNG
    ₹15.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,05,000
    RTO
    1,37,730
    Insurance
    72,072
    FasTag Charges
    700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,15,502
    EMI@32,574/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15C + Mild Hybrid System
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Length
    4345 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1162 kg
    Height
    1645 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Bootspace
    373 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black + Bordeaux
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta CNG EMI
    EMI29,317 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,63,951
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,63,951
    Interest Amount
    3,95,047
    Payable Amount
    17,58,998

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara other Variants

    Sigma Smart Hybrid
    ₹12.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,70,000
    RTO
    1,14,230
    Insurance
    62,354
    FasTag Charges
    700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,47,284
    EMI@26,809/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Delta Smart Hybrid
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹15.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Smart Hybrid
    ₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta CNG
    ₹17.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid
    ₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid
    ₹18.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip
    ₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹21.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹22.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alternatives

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

    9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand Vitara vs Bolero
    MG Astor

    MG Astor Smart 1.5 MT

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand Vitara vs Astor
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR

    9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand Vitara vs C3 Aircross

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details