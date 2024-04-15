Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofGrand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta CNG is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: