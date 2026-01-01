|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|26,6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Grand Vitara Delta CNG, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹14.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26,6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Delta CNG is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Delta CNG is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Delta CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.