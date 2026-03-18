In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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