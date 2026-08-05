Indians are known to have great familial bonds, as the concept of joint families still exists in the country as the world adopts a more nuclear way of living. However, mobility needs also have to match the number of family members, and with SUVs being a fan favourite, it only makes sense to buy a three-row SUV which can fit a maximum of 7-8 people at a time. Here are 5 three-row SUVs under ₹50 lakh I would pick for a joint family:

Looking for a family-friendly SUV? Here are five three-row SUVs under ₹ 50 lakh: Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, offering spacious cabins, capable powertrains and practicality

1 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility An absolute behemoth on the road, the MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations. Additionally, it boasts three rows and seven seats, which can easily fit a big family. The starting ex-showroom price of the MG Majestor is set at ₹40.99 lakh.

2 Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq EMI starting at just ₹48,400/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kodiaq is the seven-seater three-row SUV from the Czech automaker. It is one of the most reliable SUVs in the price point and boasts AWD, allowing the car to wander off to pastures unknown. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The three-row seven-seater variant of the Skoda Kodiaq boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹44.99 lakh.

3 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is a statement in itself as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, along with seven seats, making it the perfect car for big families. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

4 Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian EMI starting at just ₹30,600/ month Check Eligibility The three-row seven-seater Jeep SUV, the Meridian is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Jeep Meridian boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.33 lakh.

5 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tayron EMI starting at just ₹55,000/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the seven-seater three-row SUV from the German automaker. Much like the Kodiaq, it also boasts AWD, allowing the car to wander off to pastures unknown. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The three-row seven-seater variant of the Skoda Kodiaq boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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