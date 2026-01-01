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Wagon R BioflexPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Wagon R Bioflex
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Wagon R Bioflex
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Wagon R Bioflex
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel

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8.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage25.19 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Wagon R Bioflex specs and features

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Prices

The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel, equipped with a K12N and Manual, is listed at ₹8.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Mileage

All variants of the Wagon R Bioflex deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Engine and Transmission

The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 89.6 bhp@6000 rpm and 113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wagon R Bioflex's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.03 Lakhs or the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs.

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Specs & Features

The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Assist, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Adjustable ORVM, Fog Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Air Conditioner.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Price

Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,23,900
RTO
50,673
Insurance
39,396
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,14,469
EMI@17,506/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
25.19 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89.6 bhp@6000 rpm
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 m
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14
Wheels
Steel Wheels
Steering Type
Steering Wheel Garnish
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14

Capacity

Bootspace
335 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3655
Wheelbase
2435
Height
1675
Kerb Weight
855
Width
1620

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Day/Night IRVM

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Anti-Theft Security System
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Fog Lights
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
17.78 cm Smartplay Studio with Smartphone Navigation
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio and Bluetooth
Speakers
4
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbag (Driver,Side & Curtain Airbags)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes (Front & Rear)

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
60:40
Interiors
Dual Tone
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel EMI
EMI15,756 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,33,022
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,33,022
Interest Amount
2,12,308
Payable Amount
9,45,330

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Alternatives

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
Wagon R BioflexvsGrand i10 Nios
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
Wagon R BioflexvsTiago
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
Wagon R BioflexvsIgnis
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
+1
Wagon R BioflexvsSwift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
Wagon R BioflexvsBaleno
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsTiago NRG

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