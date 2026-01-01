|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|25.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel, equipped with a K12N and Manual, is listed at ₹8.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wagon R Bioflex deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 89.6 bhp@6000 rpm and 113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Wagon R Bioflex's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.03 Lakhs or the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs.
The Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Assist, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Adjustable ORVM, Fog Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Air Conditioner.