Delhi tops India in electric buses, overtakes Maharashtra with 4,286 EVs

Delhi on Sunday achieved another historic milestone in clean and sustainable transport by securing the top position in the country for electric buses.

With the addition of 500 new EV buses at Ramlila Maidan, the total number of electric buses operating in the capital has now reached 4,286, enabling Delhi to overtake Maharashtra (4,001 e-buses), which had held the top position until now.

According to official data, other states following Delhi in terms of electric bus numbers include Karnataka (1,989), Gujarat (1,041), Telangana (875), and Uttar Pradesh (874). This achievement not only makes Delhi the state with the largest electric bus fleet in the country but also establishes the capital as a national model for green mobility and clean transport.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this success is the result of the Delhi Government's forward-looking policy to modernise, make environmentally friendly, and make public transport accessible to all.

Over the past year, the Government has rapidly inducted electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation fleet, resulting in reduced pollution levels and safer, more comfortable, and more affordable transport for passengers.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Government's objective is not limited merely to increasing numbers, but to continuously work towards better connectivity, zero-emission transport and the creation of a future-ready urban mobility system.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising a shift toward female leadership in governance.

In a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National President Nitin Nabin officially flagged off a massive fleet of 4,000 electric buses, making Delhi's EV fleet the largest in the country.

Gupta credited the team's 365-day effort, noting that women-led development is thriving under PM Modi's guidance, and added that the event marked both a milestone for urban mobility and a celebration of the administration's "women-led development" philosophy.

"This is the wonder of PM Modi's leadership: the women's driver, the women's secretary, and the women's chief minister, where women-led development is possible in the country. I am pleased that on 8th February, we are able to serve the people of Delhi, thanks to their trust and blessings. A large fleet of 4,000 EV buses has been handed over to the people of Delhi, making it the largest in the country. I am pleased that all our ministers and the entire government have been working for Delhi for 365 days," she said.

