New generation BMW 5 Series, i5 EV make global debut with new styling, more tech

BMW has pulled the wraps off the new generation 5 Series luxury sedan and its all-new electric equivalent the i5 electric sedan for the world. The 2024 BMW 5 Series arrives with an evolved design language sporting a less polarising design language than some of the brand’s recent new offerings, while the i5 brings an all-electric powertrain. The 5 Series and i5 will hit the showrooms in global markets from October this year, while the India launch is expected only next year.

The eighth generation BMW 5 Series has grown in proportions and is now 97 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 36 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase has increased by 20 mm to 2,995 mm. The styling is more neutral on the sedan that gets a wider iteration of the kidney grille not too different from the current model with the contour lighting from the 7 Series as optional. The headlamp design has been revised with new twin boomerang-shaped DRLs, similar to the BMW X1. The headlights come with Adaptive LEDs and optional matrix high beam.

The new BMW 5 Series gets an evolved design language with cleaner surfaces including flush door handles

The profile on the 2024 BMW 5 Series and i5 is more athletic with fewer lines while the minimal look is accentuated by the flush door handles that allow for a cleaner surface. The rear sports a more upright boot lid that’s more angled downwards at the edge. The wraparound LED taillights are similar to the ones on the 7 Series while the bumper design is all-new. On the other hand, the all-new BMW i5 differentiates itself with a blanked-out kidney grille at the front. It also gets blacked-out side skirts and an M-specific diffuser at the rear reducing some visual heft from the overall design.

The cabin design is in line with what we’ve come to expect from newer BMWs. The latest gen 5 Series gets dual free-standing screens with the 12.3-inch digital instrument console and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also the optional interaction bar that debuted on the 7 Series. The steering wheel has been redesigned with a flat-bottom, haptic feedback on the control panels and a selector lever on the centre console. The new 5 Series range is also the first BMW to feature a fully vegan interior as standard, while optional equipment includes BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery. The luxury sedan also gets sports seats as standard.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series has grown in proportions over its predecessor including a 20 mm longer wheelbase

On the tech front, the new-gen BMW 5 Series gets the latest iDrive 8.5 with a host of new features including an improved user interface. There’s also in-car gaming with the AirConsole platform. The new 5 Series also gets autonomous driving functions including hands-free driving at speeds of up to 130 kmph. It also comes with active lane change assist.

On the powertrain front, the new 5 er will be offered with a range of four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol with 205 bhp and 330 Nm and diesel with 194 bhp and 400 Nm. The more powerful 530i gets the 3.0-litre straight-line six-cylinder with 370 bhp and 540 Nm. The absolutely delectable 530d is available too with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder oil burner. The new BMW 5 Series will also get a plug-in hybrid version that will join the lineup next year.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series gets a familiar interior layout with dual screens, an optional touch panel and a newly-designed flat-bottom steering wheel

The new BMW i5 will arrive in two variants - M60 xDrive and eDrive 40. The former packs 442 kW (593 bhp) and 820 Nm, capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 230 kmph. The model promises a range of 516 km on a single charge. The i5 eDrive 40 is the more sedate version with 250 kW (335 bhp) and 430 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 6 seconds with a top speed of 193 kmph. This version promises a better range of 582 km. Both versions use an 81.2 kWh battery pack.

Other features on the new BMW 5 Series include an adaptive suspension, Integral Active Steering, optional Adaptive M Suspension Professional, and more. The new 5 Series will take on the Audi Q6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the like in the segment. The BMW i5 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQE in this space, which is also slated to arrive in India.

