Russian hackers use BMW 5-Series to attack foreign embassies in Ukraine

Many foreign diplomats in Ukraine have fallen prey to Russian hackers. The hackers reportedly used an advertisement for a used BMW 5-Series to get access to embassy computers. Reuters has reported that the unconventional but clever espionage act started with a legitimate advertisement for a used 2011 BMW 5-Series sedan from the F10 generation. It was circulated to targeted foreign diplomats in Ukraine via mail by the Russian hackers with malicious software embedded, clicking on which resulted in the hacking.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM
Russian hackers have attacked 22 of the 80 foreign embassies located in Kyiv, Ukraine, luring dozens of diplomats through an advertisement for a used BMW 5-Series. (Image: Reuters)
Russian hackers have attacked 22 of the 80 foreign embassies located in Kyiv, Ukraine, luring dozens of diplomats through an advertisement for a used BMW 5-Series. (Image: Reuters)

The report claims that hackers from the Russian APT29 unit, nicknamed Cozy Bear embedded malicious software in the unsuspecting digital leaflet carrying the advertisement for the 2011 BMW 5-Series luxury sedan. Dozens of foreign diplomats reportedly clicked on the advertisement showing the attractively priced used luxury car, unwillingly falling into the trap laid out by the hackers, giving access to their personal computers.

Also Read : Own Hyundai, Kia car? Report claims it's easier to steal as thieves can hack key

The report mentioned that the seller received a few calls about the vehicle, only to realise that the asking price for the car on the leaflet had been reduced to $8,300, which was not what he actually posted. It has been revealed that the price drop was done by Russian hackers to lure the diplomats into clicking the advertisement. The malicious software was reportedly integrated into a photo gallery of the used car. The hackers reportedly targeted at least 22 of the 80 foreign embassies located in Kiyv, the capital city of Ukraine.

The report states that the car is still available for sale. However, it didn't reveal what was the actual asking price. The 12-year-old premium sedan has reportedly clocked 266,000 kilometres and comes powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a manual transmission. The owner has reportedly wished to sell the sedan in Poland instead of Ukraine, in order to avoid any further drama.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST
