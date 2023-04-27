HT Auto
BMW 5 Series variants revised, multiple variants discontinued

BMW India has silently revised the variant lineup of the 5 Series luxury sedan. The automaker has discontinued the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition variants. The BMW 5 Series is now available in the 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport variants. The 5 Series 530i M Sport is now priced at 65.40 lakh, while the 520d M Sport is priced at 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM
The BMW 5 Series is now available in the 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport variants (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The BMW 5 Series is now available in the 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport variants

The BMW 530i M Sport is now more expensive at about 90,000. This is likely due to the transition to the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that came into effect in April 2023. The diesel variant was updated in March this year and prices for the same remain unchanged.

Also Read : Next-gen BMW 5 Series and i5 to debut on May 24, sales to commence in late 2023

The BMW 5 Series is now available only with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines
The BMW 5 Series is now available only with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines

The current-generation BMW 5 Series is at the fag end of its lifecycle with the next-generation version set to make its global debut on May 24, 2023. This would also be a good time to purchase the current 5 Series with several offers available with dealerships. The model remains highly competitive despite its age and comes equipped with BMW Laserlight, LED taillights, digital instrument console, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, park assist, adaptive suspension, and more.

Power comes from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel develops 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The petrol version can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds, while the diesel can do the same run in 7.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph on petrol and 237 kmph on diesel.

While the current 5 Series is available in limited variants, the model will be on sale for a while now. The next-generation model is set to go on sale globally towards the end of the year, while the India launch is expected in 2024. The 5 Series remains one of the more popular options in BMW India’s lineup, so expect the sedan to arrive with much fanfare. Moreover, the German auto giant is also likely to bring the i5, the new electric equivalent of the 5 Series, to India next year. Meanwhile, BMW is gearing up for the launch of the X3 M40i next month.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW 5 Series
