Honda City Hybrid Specifications

Honda City Hybrid comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The City Hybrid measures 4,583 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Honda City Hybrid sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda City Hybrid price starts at ₹ 18.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City Hybrid comes in 2 variants. Honda City Hybrid top variant price is ₹ 20.39 Lakhs.
₹18.89 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹20.39 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
