Honda City Hybrid Specifications

Honda City Hybrid is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 18,89,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1498.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda City Hybrid Specs

Honda City Hybrid comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The City Hybrid measures 4,583 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. ...Read More

Honda City Hybrid Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
127 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
27.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16
Bootspace
410 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Length
4583 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1489 mm
Kerb Weight
1280 kg
Width
1748 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Honda City Hybrid News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seen next to the new Honda City Hybrid sedan. He is flanked by Honda Cars India officials who met him recently. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@HondaCarIndia)
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
11 May 2022
From new to facelift models, the Indian car market has several options for buyers.
XL6 to City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus and C-Class: Pros & cons of recent launches
10 May 2022
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at 19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
4 May 2022
The Honda eHEV is scheduled for an official launch in May. Bookings are already open with the company claiming order books filled for several months.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV drive review: Electric performance quietens range rigours
4 May 2022
The Honda City Hybrid.
BMW i4 to Honda City Hybrid: Upcoming car launches in May 2022
30 Apr 2022
View all
 

Honda City Hybrid Variants & Price List

Honda City Hybrid price starts at ₹ 18.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 20.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City Hybrid comes in 2 variants. Honda City Hybrid top variant price is ₹ 20.39 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V
18.89 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
ZX
20.39 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

