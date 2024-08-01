HT Auto

Honda City Hybrid V

Honda City Hybrid Front Left Side
1/21
Honda City Hybrid Front Right Side
2/21
Honda City Hybrid Front Left Side
3/21
Honda City Hybrid Front Side
4/21
Honda City Hybrid Front Right Side
5/21
Honda City Hybrid Front Side
6/21
21.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda City Hybrid Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage27.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all City Hybrid specs and features

City Hybrid V Latest Updates

City Hybrid is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of City Hybrid V (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 21.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Battery: Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
  • Max Motor Performance: 107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
  • Bootspace: 410 litres
    • Mileage of V is 27.1 kmpl....Read More

    Honda City Hybrid V Price

    V
    ₹21.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,00,100
    RTO
    2,06,010
    Insurance
    83,951
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,90,561
    EMI@47,084/mo
    Honda City Hybrid V Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    127 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    27.1 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.9 seconds
    Battery
    Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    185 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 55 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    410 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Length
    4583 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1280 kg
    Height
    1489 mm
    Width
    1748 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Ivory & Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Honda City Hybrid V EMI
    EMI42,375 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    19,71,504
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    19,71,504
    Interest Amount
    5,71,015
    Payable Amount
    25,42,519

    Honda City Hybrid other Variants

    ZX
    ₹23.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,50,100
    RTO
    2,21,010
    Insurance
    89,472
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,61,082
    EMI@50,749/mo
