HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City Hybrid Ehev Launched At 19.49 Lakh, Is Most Fuel Efficient Sedan

Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at 19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan

Honda City eHEV is priced above the top-end petrol-only City variant and this is on expected lines because of the technology updates on the hybrid.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 12:23 PM
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.

Honda City Hybrid eHEV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at 19.49 lakh (ex showroom). The Honda City hybrid is backing its cutting-edge technology to not only offer a claimed mileage figure of 26.5 kmpl but to also bring about a more spirited yet safer driving experience. The carmaker claims that its hybrid technology is the best in the world and that in current times of sky-high fuel prices, the Honda City Hybrid eHEV will offer a perfect balance between savings on fuel expenditure minus range anxieties that come with purely electric vehicles.

The Honda City has been a dominant player in the mid-size sedan segment in India, a space that has shrunk in recent times due to the growing preference for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. But Honda remains determined to keep its pole position with the City hybrid. “The New City e:HEV offers many firsts in the segment, in line with the legacy of Honda City – setting benchmarks for the industry with each introduction," said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, in a press statement issued by the company. “The tremendous response received on the unveil of the model last month reflects the acceptance of the strong hybrid technology in the mainstream segment."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 18 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

While Honda hasn't revealed numbers pertaining to booking orders, company officials previously said there could be a waiting of several months for the model.This despite the fact that even the Honda City hybrid is being locally manufactured at the company plant in Rajasthan's Tapukara.

Honda City hybrid technology

The City hybrid makes use of a two-Motor e-CVT hybrid system that is linked to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. There is also an Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an engine linked direct coupling clutch. While the hybrid sedan starts off on electric-only mode, it switches automatically to a hybrid mode as the speed builds. At high-speed cruising, it is the petrol engine alone that is at work.

The Honda City eHEV offers a combined power output of 126 Ps, torque of 253 Nm and yet claiming to go around 26.5 kms per litre of fuel.

Honda City hybrid safety features

While the City hybrid gets all four-wheel disc brakes, its main safety highlight is also one that's unique - Honda Sensing technology. Making use of a wide-view camera on the windshield, the hybrid version of City offers assistive functions such as Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Mitigation Braking.

Honda City hybrid exterior updates

The City hybrid looks almost identical to the conventional fifth-generation City barring certain updates like a more solid front grill, claw-like outline on the front fog lamps, trunk lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser. The ‘H’ logo at the front and back are also now in a shade of Blue.

Honda City hybrid cabin

The City hybrid gets two-tone ivory and black interior colour theme and the upholstery is in premium leather. The eight-inch main display has been carried forward and so has the TFT which, however, puts out hybrid-related information. There are also paddle shifters behind the steering but are used to adjust the intensity of regenerative braking.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City Honda City Hybrid Honda City Hybrid eHEV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at ₹19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at 19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how
Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how
Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across India. Why is this significant?
Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across India. Why is this significant?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city