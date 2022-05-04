HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City Hybrid E:hev: Five Things To Know About The Most Fuel Efficient Sedan

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV: Five things to know about the most fuel-efficient sedan

  • The new Honda City e:HEV comes out as the most technically advanced car in the segment. It is also the only fully-hybrid compact sedan in India. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 03:38 PM
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced the launch of the new City Hybrid e:HEV at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new City comes out as the most affordable fully hybrid vehicle in the company's lineup. Honda is backing its car with cutting-edge technology which also makes it notably expensive. Here are some of the key features of Honda's latest hybrid sedan in India. 

1

Efficiency: The new City e:HEV is claimed to deliver a mileage figure of 26.5 kmpl. This is achieved using the company’s new 1.5-litre petrol engine which works in conjunction with twin electric motors juiced up with a battery pack. At this claimed mileage, the new City e:HEV comes out as the most fuel-efficient sedan in the segment. 

2

Camera-based safety features: The new City e:HEV sports some of the best in segment safety features thanks to its ‘Honda Sensing’ package. Some of the key assistive functions include Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Mitigation Braking.

3

Efficient Electric Regenerative Braking: The new City e:HEV comes with advanced Electric Servo Brake technology which in conjunction with the hydraulic brakes helps the City to come to halt efficiently using self-charging its Li-ion battery packs, in return juicing up the batteries.  

4

Powertrain: At the heart of the new City sits a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. While the engine alone produces 98 PS and 127 Nm of torque, it is assisted by an electric motor and the combined system output from this powertrain stands much higher at 126 PS which is backed up by torque of 253 Nm. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT unit which is basically an electrically coupled version of CVT. 

5

Price: Honda's latest City e:HEV has been priced at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While at this price it might appear to be on the higher side of the price chart, not to forget, it comes kitted to the teeth with several segment-leading safety features, making it the most technically advanced car in the class.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 03:31 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City Honda City e:HEV City Hybrid
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volvo Cars reports a 25% sales drop in April owing to supply chain crisis
Volvo Cars reports a 25% sales drop in April owing to supply chain crisis
Honda City Hybrid e:HEV: Five things to know about the most fuel-efficient sedan
Honda City Hybrid e:HEV: Five things to know about the most fuel-efficient sedan
Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7
Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city