XL6 to City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus and C-Class: Pros & cons of recent launches

It has been a busy, busy past few weeks in the Indian automotive industry with a number of high-profile unveils and launches cutting across car segments. We present a quickfire pros and cons of each of these models.

The Indian automotive industry witnessed a flurry of unveils and launches over the past few weeks with a number of cars - some absolutely new while others getting significant updates - being launched here. While challenges like rising input costs, chip shortage and the persisting uncertainty from the pandemic remain, there is no shortage of excitement if you are in the market for a new car.

While the MPV segment saw the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, there was some sure-footed steps taken by Honda with the launch of the City Hybrid. Jeep too made some pretty imposing moves with its Meridian SUV that is based on the Compass but will rival Fortuner from Toyota. Then there are sedans across segments looking at racing forward. The Volkswagen Virtus is a bold step in the mid-size sedan space while the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is raring to once again lead the pack among its rivals in the luxury space.

Here is presenting a quickfire analysis of each of these models to tell you if any of these deserve a place in your garage and in your heart:

Maruti Suzuki XL6:

The XL6 has been a power player for Maruti Suzuki in the MPV segment since it was first launched in 2019. While it may be a premium version of Ertiga, it has a whole lot of panache of its own. The latest XL6 has minor styling updates but very sure-footed feature updates. The six-speed AT with paddle shifters is one to watch out for.

Rating 4 out of 5 Price ₹ 11.29 lakh Product Name XL6 Brand Name Maruti Suzuki Pros Spacious cabin

Updated feature list Cons Uninspiring looks

Honda City Hybrid:

Full marks to Honda Cars India for being brave enough to drive in the City sedan with eHEV or full hybrid technology. The City currently dominates the mid-size sedan space even if the segment is shrinking. Honda is betting big on rising fuel prices to help prospective customers move towards hybrid options. In that sense, the City eHEV offers a claimed mileage of 26.5 kmpl.

Rating 4.5 out of 5 Price ₹ 19.49 lakh Product Name City eHEV Brand Name Honda Pros Enhanced mileage

Powerful drive

Honda SENSE safety tech Cons Compromised boot space

Nothing new of note in cabin

With subtle but sporty visual updates on the outside and the debut of Honda SENSING safety systems, the City Hybrid is putting on a rather formidable face.

Jeep Meridian:

Jeep isn't one of the most busy players in the Indian car market but when it does enter the playfield, expect some very strong intent. And that is exactly what the Meridian SUV is, a strong show of intent that a Jeep SUV can be luxurious form the inside but every bit as capable as any other Jeep. While the Meridian is largely seen as a three-row version of Compass, it is definitely more plush from within while offering a more composed ride.

Rating 4 out of 5 Price ₹ 35 lakh (expected) Product Name Meridian Brand Name Jeep Pros Elegant looks

Extremely capable 4x4 skill sets

Features

Smooth 9-speed AT Cons Claustrophobic third row space

Cabin cooling intensity could have been better

Price launch of the Meridian is awaited.

Volkswagen Virtus:

On the lines of its cousin - Skoda Slavia, the Virtus from Volkswagen is looking at reviving the mid-size sedan space in the country. And it sure has the credentials to do just that.

Rating 4.5 out of 5 Price ₹ 10.70 lakh (expected) Product Name Virtus Brand Name Volkswagen Pros Capable engine options

Superb DSG unit

Plenty of features

GT Line looks very sporty

Spacious cabin Cons Hard plastics

Tacky inserts on dashboard

To be offered with two petrol engine options and multiple transmission choices, the Virtus is also quite a looker from the outside. But much of its fate would depend also on the pricing structure.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

The C-Class has long been the entry model for customers into the world of Mercedes but this time, it is aiming to be the rightful younger sibling of the range-topping S-Class. With petrol and diesel engine options, the 2022 C-Class gets some very signifiacnt styling updates on the outside and a feature-loaded cabin to particularly interest the younger audience.

Rating 4 out of 5 Price 55 lakh (expected) Product Name C-Class Brand Name Mercedes Pros Sporty Looks

Cutting-edge in-car features and technology

Solid drive dynamics

Posh cabin Cons Rear-seat space

Low ground clearance

The C-Class will launch in India today.

First Published Date: