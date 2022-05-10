HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Xl6 To City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus And C Class: Pros & Cons Of Recent Launches

XL6 to City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus and C-Class: Pros & cons of recent launches

It has been a busy, busy past few weeks in the Indian automotive industry with a number of high-profile unveils and launches cutting across car segments. We present a quickfire pros and cons of each of these models.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 09:32 AM

The Indian automotive industry witnessed a flurry of unveils and launches over the past few weeks with a number of cars - some absolutely new while others getting significant updates - being launched here. While challenges like rising input costs, chip shortage and the persisting uncertainty from the pandemic remain, there is no shortage of excitement if you are in the market for a new car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

While the MPV segment saw the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, there was some sure-footed steps taken by Honda with the launch of the City Hybrid. Jeep too made some pretty imposing moves with its Meridian SUV that is based on the Compass but will rival Fortuner from Toyota. Then there are sedans across segments looking at racing forward. The Volkswagen Virtus is a bold step in the mid-size sedan space while the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is raring to once again lead the pack among its rivals in the luxury space.

Here is presenting a quickfire analysis of each of these models to tell you if any of these deserve a place in your garage and in your heart:

Maruti Suzuki XL6:

The XL6 has been a power player for Maruti Suzuki in the MPV segment since it was first launched in 2019. While it may be a premium version of Ertiga, it has a whole lot of panache of its own. The latest XL6 has minor styling updates but very sure-footed feature updates. The six-speed AT with paddle shifters is one to watch out for.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
11.29 lakh
Product Name
XL6
Brand Name
Maruti Suzuki
Pros
  • Spacious cabin
  • Updated feature list
Cons
  • Uninspiring looks

Honda City Hybrid:

Full marks to Honda Cars India for being brave enough to drive in the City sedan with eHEV or full hybrid technology. The City currently dominates the mid-size sedan space even if the segment is shrinking. Honda is betting big on rising fuel prices to help prospective customers move towards hybrid options. In that sense, the City eHEV offers a claimed mileage of 26.5 kmpl.

Rating
4.5 out of 5
Price
19.49 lakh
Product Name
City eHEV
Brand Name
Honda
Pros
  • Enhanced mileage
  • Powerful drive
  • Honda SENSE safety tech
Cons
  • Compromised boot space
  • Nothing new of note in cabin

With subtle but sporty visual updates on the outside and the debut of Honda SENSING safety systems, the City Hybrid is putting on a rather formidable face.

Jeep Meridian:

Jeep isn't one of the most busy players in the Indian car market but when it does enter the playfield, expect some very strong intent. And that is exactly what the Meridian SUV is, a strong show of intent that a Jeep SUV can be luxurious form the inside but every bit as capable as any other Jeep. While the Meridian is largely seen as a three-row version of Compass, it is definitely more plush from within while offering a more composed ride.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
35 lakh (expected)
Product Name
Meridian
Brand Name
Jeep
Pros
  • Elegant looks
  • Extremely capable 4x4 skill sets
  • Features
  • Smooth 9-speed AT
Cons
  • Claustrophobic third row space
  • Cabin cooling intensity could have been better

Price launch of the Meridian is awaited.

Volkswagen Virtus:

On the lines of its cousin - Skoda Slavia, the Virtus from Volkswagen is looking at reviving the mid-size sedan space in the country. And it sure has the credentials to do just that.

Rating
4.5 out of 5
Price
10.70 lakh (expected)
Product Name
Virtus
Brand Name
Volkswagen
Pros
  • Capable engine options
  • Superb DSG unit
  • Plenty of features
  • GT Line looks very sporty
  • Spacious cabin
Cons
  • Hard plastics
  • Tacky inserts on dashboard

To be offered with two petrol engine options and multiple transmission choices, the Virtus is also quite a looker from the outside. But much of its fate would depend also on the pricing structure.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

The C-Class has long been the entry model for customers into the world of Mercedes but this time, it is aiming to be the rightful younger sibling of the range-topping S-Class. With petrol and diesel engine options, the 2022 C-Class gets some very signifiacnt styling updates on the outside and a feature-loaded cabin to particularly interest the younger audience.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
55 lakh (expected)
Product Name
C-Class
Brand Name
Mercedes
Pros
  • Sporty Looks
  • Cutting-edge in-car features and technology
  • Solid drive dynamics
  • Posh cabin
Cons
  • Rear-seat space
  • Low ground clearance

The C-Class will launch in India today.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: XL6 Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki XL6 Honda City Honda City Hybrid Honda City eHEV Jeep Meridian Jeep India Meridian Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus Virtus C-Class Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city