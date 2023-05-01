Toyota sells over 15,000 units in April; Fortuner, Innova Crysta power ahead

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported that it sold a total of 15,510 units last month consisting of 14,162 domestic units and exports of 1,348 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In the corresponding month last year, the OEM sold 15,086 units in the domestic market but exported zero units. The company posted a domestic growth of 26% in the first four months of calendar year 2023 with bulk of the power coming from Fortuner and Innova Crysta.

The company also attributed the sales momentum to strong demand for Toyota Hilux and Innova Hycross. It stated that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner and Legender are leading the SUV segment with over 82% market share in Q1 of CY 2023. The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid also contributed to the sales numbers.

TKM restarted its export operations from the Indian market to South Africa and Middle East in the month of December 2022 with the Made-in-India Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company said that this highlighted its commitment towards electric mobility, not just for India but also exports, helping the country emerge as “a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener vehicles".

Besides this, TKM has also been exporting e-Drives - a critical electric powertrain component - that is being locally manufactured in Bidadi, near Bengaluru.

The company stated in its sales report that it undertook a week long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment “to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety".

Earlier this month, Toyota launched the ‘Wheels on Web’ (WOW) - an online retail sales platform - in Bengaluru. The platform is aimed at providing customers with a virtual option to book, purchase and get delivery of models like like HyCross (gasoline), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta (GX) from the comfort of their homes.

