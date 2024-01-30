Saved Articles

Toyota Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR

28.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine2393 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR Latest Updates

Innova Crysta is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 28.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Max Torque: 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres
  • BootSpace: 300 litres
    Toyota Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR Price

    VX 2.4 7 STR
    ₹28.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,79,000
    RTO
    3,13,375
    Insurance
    1,23,193
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,16,068
    EMI@60,528/mo
    Toyota Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Bootspace
    300 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65 litres
    Length
    4735 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1730 kg
    Height
    1795 mm
    Width
    1830 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Toyota Innova Crysta VX 2.4 7 STR EMI
    EMI54,475 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,34,461
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,34,461
    Interest Amount
    7,34,066
    Payable Amount
    32,68,527

    Toyota Innova Crysta other Variants

    GX 7 STR
    ₹23.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,99,000
    RTO
    2,49,875
    Insurance
    1,07,946
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,57,421
    EMI@50,670/mo
    GX 8 STR
    ₹23.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    G-SLF 8 STR
    ₹23.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    G-SLF 7 STR
    ₹23.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    VX FLT 2.4 7 STR
    ₹28.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    VX FLT 2.4 8 STR
    ₹28.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    VX 2.4 8 STR
    ₹28.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    ZX 2.4 7 STR
    ₹30.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
