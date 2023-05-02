Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, VX variants' pricing revealed. Check full list

Toyota Kirliskar Motor on Tuesday announced the pricing structure of the top two variants of the latest Innova Crysta. The Toyota Innova Crysta was updated with the base variant starting at ₹16.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and among the highlights were an updated front fascia and a reworked cabin.

The most expensive Innova Crysta comes in the ZX seven-seat variant and is priced at ₹25.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The next is the eight-seat VX variant which is at ₹23.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The same variant in seven-seat layout is at ₹23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookins for the model have been opened once again and can be done with a token amount of ₹50,000.

The updated Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation. The design of the front bumper has also been updated while the diamond-cut alloy design is tweaked as well. In the cabin, the MPV now gets a larger infotainment screen which supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay. There are a number of connectivity options available as well for vehicle tracking, geofencing and similar optional accessories.

The safety list of the Innova Crysta has been expanded. The vehicle gets seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist and a front clearance sonar with MID display to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces.

Toyota is confident that Innova, an MPV that was first launched in 2005 and has been remained a blockbuster for the company, will continue to remain an enormously popular option. “. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova," said Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in a press statement. "The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle."

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available for bookings in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.

