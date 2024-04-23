Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched in India: Key highlights

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner Leader Edition SUV in India. The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes with a distinctive design and additional features that set it apart from the standard variant of the SUV. Despite being in a highly competitive segment, the Toyota Fortuner SUV has been able to hold its grip in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time and now with this new special edition, the Japanese car manufacturer aims to ramp up its appeal and sales numbers further.

Here are the key highlights of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition.