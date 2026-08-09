In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS