In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
