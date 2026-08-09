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Honda Unicorn vs Keeway SR125

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Unicorn vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Sr125
BrandHondaKeeway
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc125 cc
Power13.18 PS PS9.83 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Suspension View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14.5 L
Length
2081 mm1890 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg120 kg
Height
1103 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm780 mm
Width
756 mm790 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm210 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Pre-Load Adjustable Dual Shocks
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,34,497
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,18,000
RTO
10,1439,440
Insurance
11,6447,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,890

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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