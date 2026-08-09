In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Unicorn vs SR125 Comparison