Honda 2Wheelers India to launch mystery motorcycle in August. What to expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has invited the media for the unveiling of a new offering in August this year. While details are scarce about what the new offering will be, speculations are rife that the company is readying a new mystery motorcycle that will be positioned in the premium commuter category, possibly in the 160-180 cc segment. For now, the invite says the upcoming offering will ‘play it bold.’

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 08:48 AM
The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company
At present, Honda retails the trusty Unicorn 160 and Hornet 2.0 in the 160-80 cc segment. The upcoming model could be positioned between these two offerings. It’s also likely that Honda will opt for using an established motorcycle name for its new bike, along the same lines as the Shine 100 that was introduced earlier this year. Complete details though will only be available by early August.

Also Read : Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System

Honda retails the Unicorn 160 and Hornet 2.0 in the 160-180 cc motorcycle segment at the moment
The Honda Unicorn 160 remains one of the top-selling motorcycles for the brand, while the Hornet 2.0 has not seen as much success as the company would hope. Meanwhile, the premium commuter category remains popular with Bajaj, Hero and TVS bringing some fine products in this space. It would be great to see Honda truly bringing something competition-worthy in this space that shakes up the status quo for manufacturers.

HMSI has had an eventful year so far bringing models like the Honda Shine 100, Dio 125, accessories CB350 range, as well as the feature-equipped Activa, Activa 125, Grazia 125 and more. The company is also expected to bring more premium offerings later in the year. More details will be available next month, make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Honda new bike Honda Unicorn Honda Hornet Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI

