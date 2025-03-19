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Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 77,557₹ 63,191
Mileage70 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc98.98 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Suspension View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L9 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Length
2000 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1245 mm
Height
1052 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm786 mm
Width
720 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,95775,330
Ex-Showroom Price
77,55763,191
RTO
6,2045,555
Insurance
6,1966,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9331,619
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,701, ex-showroom
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Which commuter motorcycle is right for you
19 Mar 2025
New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
2025 Hero Splendor Plus spied, gets disc brake and new colour. Launch imminent
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With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
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Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
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The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
Hero Splendor Plus updated with OBD2B complaint engine. Now priced at 78,926
14 Apr 2025
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Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
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