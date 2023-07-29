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HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Shine 100

Hero Passion Pro vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 65,740₹ 63,191
Mileage68.21 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc98.98 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L9 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm168 mm
Length
2036 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg99 kg
Height
1113 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm786 mm
Width
715 mm754 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc98.98 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant Mesh4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxTwin
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
AutosailSeat Length - 677
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12V / 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02575,330
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47563,191
RTO
5,8585,555
Insurance
5,7876,584
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,619
Expert Rating
-

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