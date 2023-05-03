HT Auto
Honda commences despatches of Shine 100, the most affordable bike from the brand

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) commenced all India despatches of Shine from its factory in Narsapura (Karnataka). The manufacturer also has two other factories in Manesar, Haryana and Tapukara in District Alwar (Rajasthan). The roll out of the newly launched motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director (HMSI), Mr. Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, Human Resource and Administration (HMSI) and Mr. Naveen Awal - Director, Production (HMSI) along with other senior members from HMSI.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2023, 14:18 PM
Honda Shine 100 gets an all-new frame and engine.
The Shine 100 is a very important product for Honda as it marks the return of the brand to the 100 cc commuter segment after a decade. Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). It is offered in five colour options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The primary rivals to the Hero Shine 100 are Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The engine is E20 fuel ready, OBD2 compliant and it also gets fuel injection and ESP. The fuel pump is positioned outside of the fuel tank so that it is easier to work on and there is an auto-choke function on offer as well. However, Honda has not yet revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the Shine 100 although they claim that the motorcycle offers “best-in-class mileage".

Watch: Honda Shine 100: First ride review

Honda developed an all-new diamond frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at both ends. It does come with Combi Braking System.

First Published Date: 03 May 2023, 14:18 PM IST
TAGS: Splendor Plus Shine Platina 100 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda Shine 100
