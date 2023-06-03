Honda Two-Wheeler sales slide 7% in May despite new launches Shine 100, Activa

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales numbers for May 2023. The company sold a total of 329,393 (domestic + exports) units, registering a 6.7 per cent decline in year-on-year volumes when compared to 353,188 units sold in May 2022. The decline comes despite Honda’s recent push towards the mass-market space with offerings like the Shine 100 , updated Activa range and more.

Honda’s domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 311,144 units in May 2023, down by 3.02 per cent over 320,844 units sold during the same period last year. The company exported 18,249 units last month, witnessing a significant drop in volumes of 43.58 per cent year-on-year when compared to 32,344 units shipped overseas last year.

Honda's recent concentration has been on the mass market space with launches like the Shine 100, updated Activa range and more (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

With respect to monthly sales, Honda's volumes declined by 12.1 per cent when compared to 3,74,747 units sold in April this year. While the company continues to be the second largest two-wheeler maker after Hero, the delta between the two players has increased further with the latter selling over 5.19 lakh units last month. TVS is closely behind Honda, having sold 319,295 units in May this year.

While Honda did not outline the reasons for the drop in sales, the company has been working on expanding its portfolio with more models meeting the latest BS6 Phase 2 standards, while expanding the reach of its existing products. The new Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle was launched in three states last month, namely Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at an attractive price of ₹62,900 (ex-showroom).

That said, the manufacturer had an eventful month with plenty of activities spread out. Honda introduced a new BigWing for premium motorcycles in Panvel, Maharashtra, last month. The company also introduced “Pro Honda" its new range of motor oil for its two-wheeler range in the country. Lastly, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal grabbed two points in round 2 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

