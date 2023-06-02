HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motocorp Clocks 7% Growth In May Sales At 519,474 Units

Hero MotoCorp clocks 7% growth in May sales at 519,474 units

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has reported a 7% sales growth last month as compared to the same month same last year. It sold a total of 519,474 units in May as compared to 486,704 units sold in the year-ago period. The company expects the momentum to continue in the coming months due to uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches that it has lined up.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2023, 11:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero_Splendor_Plus
Hero_Splendor_Plus

The company's motorcycle sales stood at 489,336 units last month as compared to 452,246 units in the year-ago period whereas its scooter sales dipped a little at 30,138 units in May as against 34,458 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Also Read : Hero Splendor+ is one of the most fuel-efficient motorcycle that you can buy

Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales stood at 508,309 units last month when compared to 466,466 units sold in the market in May of last year. Its total exports saw a dip at 11,165 units in May as against 20,238 units sold in the year-ago period.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60.31 - 69.76 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
₹60.54 - 90.23 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Fashia (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
₹61.31 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹61.87 - 82.99 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62.2 - 71.25 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62.51 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Last month, the company introduced the OBD-II & E20 compliant XPulse 200 4V motorcycle in the country in line with its commitment to bring cleaner and technologically advanced mobility solutions.

The company also expanded its business globally by partnering with Motosport SA in Costa Rica - a key market in Central America. The company will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp in the region and will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the brand's network there.

Earlier this month, the company announced its fourth quarter results, stating that it registered a bigger-than-expected 37% rise. It said that its profit rose to 8.59 billion rupees ($105.12 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: XPulse 200 Hero MotoCorp
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city