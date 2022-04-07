HT Auto
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc113 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98983,025
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91569,475
RTO
3,7055,858
Insurance
5,3145,787
Accessories Charges
3,0551,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,784

