In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS