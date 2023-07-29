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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Passion pro
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 65,407₹ 65,740
Mileage70 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc113.2 cc
Power7.9 PS PS9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Length
2006 mm2036 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg117 kg
Height
1100 mm1113 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm799 mm
Width
713 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc113 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeConventional fork
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionTwin shox
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42983,025
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40769,475
RTO
5,2325,858
Insurance
5,7905,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6421,784

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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