In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125
|Livo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 85,677
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS