In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less