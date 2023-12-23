In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
