Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Honda Livo Drum

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
90,996*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Honda Livo Key Specs
Engine109.51 cc
View all Livo specs and features

Livo Drum Latest Updates

Livo falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Livo Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 90,996. The fuel capacity of Drum is 9 L

  • Fuel Capacity: 9 L
  • Length: 2020 mm
  • Max Power: 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
    • ...Read More

    Honda Livo Drum Price

    Drum
    ₹ 90,996*On-Road Price
    109.51 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    78,500
    RTO
    6,280
    Insurance
    6,216
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    90,996
    EMI@1,956/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda Livo Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9 L
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Wheelbase
    1278 mm
    Kerb Weight
    113 kg
    Height
    1116 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    742 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    540 Km
    Max Speed
    85 Kmph
    Max Power
    8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    63.121 mm
    Max Torque
    9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    109.51 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Bore
    47 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Diamond Type
    Rear Suspension
    Hydraulic Type
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    eSP Technology, Silent start with ACG, Long & Comfortable Seat (657mm)
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 4 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Honda Livo Drum EMI
    EMI1,760 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    81,896
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    81,896
    Interest Amount
    23,720
    Payable Amount
    1,05,616

    Honda Livo other Variants

    Disc
    ₹ 95,401*On-Road Price
    109.51 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    82,500
    RTO
    6,600
    Insurance
    6,301
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    95,401
    EMI@2,051/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda Livo Alternatives

    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125 Drum

    65,467 - 90,567
    Check latest Offers
    Livo vs SP 125
    Honda Shine 100

    Honda Shine 100 STD

    64,900
    Check latest Offers
    Livo vs Shine 100
    Hero Passion Pro

    Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition

    65,740 - 75,400
    Check latest Offers
    Livo vs Passion Pro
    TVS Star City Plus

    TVS Star City Plus ES Disc

    63,338 - 72,515
    Check latest Offers
    Livo vs Star City Pl...
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6

    68,077 - 90,989
    Check latest Offers
    Livo vs Pulsar 125 N...

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details