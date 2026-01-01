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LivoPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Livo Front Right View
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Honda Livo Right View
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Honda Livo Front Left View
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Honda Livo Front View
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Honda Livo Left View
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Honda Livo Rear Left View
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Honda Livo Drum

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96,039*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Honda Livo Key Specs
Engine109.51 cc
View all Livo specs and features

Livo Drum

Livo Drum Prices

The Livo Drum, is listed at ₹96,039 (ex-showroom).

Livo Drum Mileage

All variants of the Livo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Livo Drum Engine and Transmission

The Livo Drum is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.

Livo Drum vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Livo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.

Livo Drum Specs & Features

The Livo Drum has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Honda Livo Drum Price

Livo Drum

₹ 96,039*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,080
RTO
6,646
Insurance
6,313
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,039
EMI@2,064/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
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Honda Livo Drum Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear position indicator
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Honda Livo Drum EMI
EMI1,858 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,435
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,435
Interest Amount
25,035
Payable Amount
1,11,470

Honda Livo other Variants

Livo Disc

₹ 95,195*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,878
RTO
6,870
Insurance
2,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,195
EMI@2,046/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Honda Livo Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
LivovsSP 125
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
LivovsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
LivovsSplendor Plus
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
LivovsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
LivovsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
LivovsPassion Plus

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