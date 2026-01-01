|Engine
|109.51 cc
The Livo Drum, is listed at ₹96,039 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Livo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Livo Drum is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.
In the Livo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.
The Livo Drum has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.