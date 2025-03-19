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Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus Livo
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 77,557₹ 81,651
Mileage70 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.51 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2000 mm-
Wheelbase
1236 mm-
Height
1052 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,95796,039
Ex-Showroom Price
77,55783,080
RTO
6,2046,646
Insurance
6,1966,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9332,064

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
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