In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus xtec
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,952
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|73 to 73 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS