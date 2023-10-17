In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
