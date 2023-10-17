In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Livo or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less