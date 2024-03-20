Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus set to break covers tomorrow. Check details

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant details have been leaked ahead of its scheduled launch tomorrow, March 21. According to a report by CarWale, the model will offer two engine and two transmission options.

The Taigun, initially launched in September 2021, currently comes in two primary trim levels: Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The Performance Line includes the GT variant, while the Dynamic Line includes Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. The GT Plus Sport will be available in both the Dynamic Line and Performance Line variants.

Externally, the new Taigun GT Plus Sport will feature darkened LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, red GT branding on the grille, fender, and rear profile, dark chrome door handles, and red brake callipers on the front axle. It will also offer a blacked-out finish for various elements such as the grille, diffuser, trapezoidal wing, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and fender badges.

Inside, the model will come equipped with black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, a glossy black dashboard, a Sport steering wheel with red stitching, and an embroidered GT logo on the front seat backrest. It will also feature blacked-out roof lamp housing, sun visors, and grab handles.

Under the hood, the Taigun GT Plus Sport will offer the same 1.0-liter will get apired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmisision while the 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engines will be paired with the seven-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.0-liter trim will generate 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-liter trim will develop 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹11.62 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to ₹19.76 lakh.

