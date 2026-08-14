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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16205/60 R16
Length
4400 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2651 mm
Height
1812 mm1612 mm
Width
1795 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
696 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
9 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57912,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,00110,99,900
RTO
1,54,6251,20,620
Insurance
75,45339,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48027,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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