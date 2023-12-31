Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG is 50 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 385 Mileage of GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG is 17.88 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less