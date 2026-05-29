In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Taigun
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-