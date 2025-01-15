Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolkswagenTaigunComfortline 1.0 TSI MT

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

4 out of 5
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
4 out of 5
13.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage19.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Taigun specs and features

Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Latest Updates

Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 1.0L TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 385 litres
    • Mileage of Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT is 18.1 kmpl....Read More

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Price

    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,69,900
    RTO
    1,28,990
    Insurance
    50,020
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,49,410
    EMI@29,004/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L TSI
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    905
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.1
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.05
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1195 kg
    Width
    1760 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    385 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Offers
    Delhi
    On Volkswagan Taigun :-Corporate Benefits up to ₹ ...
    Applicable on taiguncomfortline-10-tsi-mt & 23 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    View All Offers
    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT EMI
    EMI26,104 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,14,469
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,14,469
    Interest Amount
    3,51,752
    Payable Amount
    15,66,221

    Volkswagen Taigun other Variants

    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,88,400
    RTO
    1,50,840
    Insurance
    57,679
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,97,419
    EMI@34,335/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹17.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹18.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GT 1.5 TSI MT
    ₹19.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹20.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
    ₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Volkswagen Taigun Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Taigun vs Creta
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Taigun vs Thar
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Taigun vs XUV700
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTK 1.5

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Taigun vs Seltos
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

    9.9 - 10.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Taigun vs Bolero

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Volkswagen Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Volkswagen Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    41 - 53 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Lexus LM

    Lexus LM

    1.2 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details