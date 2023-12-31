Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun Topline 1.0 TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 18.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Taigun is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Taigun Topline 1.0 TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 18.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Topline 1.0 TSI AT is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L TSI Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 385 Mileage of Topline 1.0 TSI AT is 16.44 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less