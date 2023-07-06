HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun Specifications

Volkswagen Taigun is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,49,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Volkswagen Taigun Specs

Volkswagen Taigun comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Taigun measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Volkswagen Taigun Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.88
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
894
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
188
Length
4221
Wheelbase
2651
Kerb Weight
1310
Height
1612
Width
1760
Bootspace
385
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Volkswagen Taigun Alternatives

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Taigun vs Thar
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10 - 17.87 Lakhs
Taigun vs Creta
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
Taigun vs Astor
Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs
Taigun vs Urban Cruise...
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Taigun vs Carens

Volkswagen Taigun News

Volkswagen Taigun received a 5-star rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.
Volkswagen Taigun receives 5-star rating in Latin NCAP crash test
6 Jul 2023
THE Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun GT Edge Limited collection features Deep Black Pearl as well as Carbon Steel Grey Matte exterior colours.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get new variants across GT badge: Check prices
8 Jun 2023
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition brings rugged cosmetic updates to the the SUV in the GT variant
Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition unveiled with cosmetic upgrades, launch this year
18 Apr 2023
Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun have received new trims with updated features and manual gearbox options.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get a slew of updates. New variants, colours and more
18 Apr 2023
Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are positioned as mass-market vehicles across body styles for the Indian market.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus now get an enhanced feature list. Check what's new
22 Mar 2023
Volkswagen Taigun Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Taigun price starts at ₹ 10.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Taigun comes in 7 variants. Volkswagen Taigun top variant price is ₹ 17.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
10.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
12.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
14.1 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
14.57 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
GT 1.5 TSI MT
15 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
15.91 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
17.5 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

