Volkswagen Taigun Specifications

Volkswagen Taigun comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Taigun measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Taigun is 188. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Taigun sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volkswagen Taigun price starts at ₹ 10.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Taigun comes in 7 variants. Volkswagen Taigun top variant price is ₹ 17.5 Lakhs.
₹10.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.1 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.57 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.91 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.5 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
