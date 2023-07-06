Volkswagen Taigun Specifications

Volkswagen Taigun comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Taigun measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Taigun is 188. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Taigun sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less